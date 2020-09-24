Author who shed light on Flint water crisis hopes book inspires people to get involved

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday afternoon the Peter White Public Library (PWPL) and the Superiorland Library Cooperative brought an important author online to talk about her work. Doctor and Author Mona Hanna-Attisha wrote the book ‘What the Eyes Don’t See’.

It’s a look at how, serving as a pediatrician, she discovered elevated lead levels in her patients and brought light to the Flint water crisis. Our own Elizabeth Peterson interviewed her during the online meeting. The author hopes her work inspires others to get engaged.

“The take home from this book is that we need to keep our eyes open, so we need to be woke and aware and cognizant of what’s happening in our communities, that’s one step, but the most important step is to take action,” Dr. Hanna Attisha said.

This program that brought Dr. Hanna-Attisha online to discuss her work is state wide, it’s called the Great Michigan Read.

