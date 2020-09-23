Advertisement

Volunteers from the UP HBA clean up litter along M-28

A volunteer from the HBA picks up litter along M-28
A volunteer from the HBA picks up litter along M-28(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - For 30 years the Home Builders Association (HBA) of the U.P. has been keeping a three mile stretch of M-28 clean. Wednesday evening volunteers from the group met near Lakenenland for the cleanup.

The volunteers say it’s just another great way to give back to the community and keep things looking green and clean. For the HBA it’s about being involved with the community.

“We just believe in staying involved with the community, keeping it clean helping the environment and helping out the community where we can, we believe it’s important to be involved,” said Sarah Foster, Executive Officer for the HBA.

Again, this is the 30th year for the HBA’s cleanup efforts. They hold three sessions each year, in the spring summer and fall.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

