UPwildchurch Lost City Walk this Saturday

UPwildchurch is both an exploratory and faith-based outdoors group that’s relatively new to the Marquette community, but that hasn’t stopped them from planning up a whole host of events for the year.

The group is going on a hike this Saturday at 11:30 a.m. to explore Old Towne Negaunee. Sights include staircases that lead to nowhere, and sections of the former “old towne” that have been slowly, but surely reclaimed by nature. The hike will also involve a prayer at a local mine, following the tradition practiced by many American miners for centuries.

Other events include Live from the Lake Friday, October 2nd, and a Fall Colors Hike Saturday, October 10th. The group puts on a number of events that are both digital and in-person, so those who want to get out and stretch their legs, and those who might not be able to come, are all invited to join in regardless.

Lanni Lantto, the group’s Mission Developer, was excited about the group’s trajectory and upcoming events, saying, “This is a place where we’re building a community for anyone to come into and feel welcomed at.”

You can find the link to UPwildchurch’s website here.

