Advertisement

UPwildchurch Lost City Walk this Saturday

The local outdoors group will be exploring Old Towne Negaunee with a hike that starts at 11:30 a.m. this Saturday.
By James Kuckkan
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Any would-be UP adventurers, lend an ear — the UPwildchurch, a local outdoors group, has several upcoming events, and they always need new members.

UPwildchurch is both an exploratory and faith-based outdoors group that’s relatively new to the Marquette community, but that hasn’t stopped them from planning up a whole host of events for the year.

The group is going on a hike this Saturday at 11:30 a.m. to explore Old Towne Negaunee. Sights include staircases that lead to nowhere, and sections of the former “old towne” that have been slowly, but surely reclaimed by nature. The hike will also involve a prayer at a local mine, following the tradition practiced by many American miners for centuries.

Other events include Live from the Lake Friday, October 2nd, and a Fall Colors Hike Saturday, October 10th. The group puts on a number of events that are both digital and in-person, so those who want to get out and stretch their legs, and those who might not be able to come, are all invited to join in regardless.

Lanni Lantto, the group’s Mission Developer, was excited about the group’s trajectory and upcoming events, saying, “This is a place where we’re building a community for anyone to come into and feel welcomed at.”

You can find the link to UPwildchurch’s website here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lost City Walk

Updated: 54 minutes ago
A discussion with Lanni Lantto, UPwildchurch's Mission Developer, and the upcoming Lost City Walk, as well as other UPwildchurch events.

VOD Recordings

Concussion precautions in high school athletes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Peterson
Concussion precautions in high school athletes

News

Trump Administration invests $36 million in rural Michigan water and wastewater infrastructure improvements

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
The Trump Administration announced today that the United States Department of Agriculture is investing 268 million dollars to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater in 28 states, one of those being Michigan.

News

Finlandia University hosts voter registration event

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Finlandia University in Hancock helped students and staff register to vote for National Voter Registration Day.

Latest News

State

National Child Passenger Safety Week observance to help raise awareness

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Michigan law requires children to be properly buckled in a car seat or booster seat until they are 8 years old or 4 feet 9 inches tall.

State

Gov. Whitmer proclaims Sept. 20-26 as Small Business Week in Michigan

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
In Michigan, small businesses comprise over 98 percent of Michigan businesses and employ half of Michigan workers.

Coronavirus

Two establishments listed as possible COVID-19 exposure sites in Houghton County

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team and Lily Simmons
Health officials warn those who visited the establishments on certain dates are at higher risk of contracting the virus.

News

Barge built in Escanaba for US Army Corps of Engineering

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
This is the shipyard’s first new construction since 2016.

News

Congressman Bergman named as a national ambassador for PREVENTS Task Force

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
PREVENTS is the President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide Task Force.

News

Great Michigan Read author to appear online through Peter White Public Library

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Great Michigan Read brings author of 'What the Eyes Don't See' online through the PWPL