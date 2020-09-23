UPDATE: Upper Michigan records biggest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Upper Michigan added 90 coronavirus cases Wednesday, the biggest single-day increase in confirmed cases so far.

Cases, recoveries and deaths added Wednesday are as follows (counties, alphabetically):

Alger: 2 cases

Chippewa: 1 recovery

Delta: 29 cases, 9 recoveries, 2 deaths

Dickinson: 2 cases

Houghton: 30 cases, 1 death

Iron: 7 cases, 1 recovery

Mackinac: 3 cases

Marquette: 7 cases

Menominee: 7 cases, 3 recoveries

Schoolcraft: 3 cases

As of Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 4:15 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 1,749 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 983 are considered recovered and 26 have resulted in death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 18 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Sept. 21. Eight of those patients are in the ICU. This data was not updated on Sept. 23.

Aspirus hospitals have one hospitalized patient, with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has three patients, and six others in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has four patients, and one patient in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have two patients and one in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 90,778 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.60% have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 23.

Michigan reported 705 new cases Wednesday so the state’s total cases are up to 118,615. Twelve new deaths were reported statewide. In total, 6,692 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 90,216.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.