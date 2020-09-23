U.P. Honor Flights scheduled for next year

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday would have been the nineteenth U.P. Honor Flight for veterans. But because of COVID-19, all honor flights were canceled this year.

The U.P. Honor Flight takes veterans by plan to see the memorials in Washington D.C. With more than 400 veterans on the waitlist, the team behind U.P. Honor Flight plan to do three flights in 2021.

“Two in May and one in September because we have such a long waitlist. We want to get these veterans out to Washington D.C. to see their memorials,” said Scott Knauf, President of U.P. Honor Flight.

This free event to veterans is open to anyone who served between 1941 and May of 1975.

To fill out an application for the waitlist, click here.

