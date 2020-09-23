Advertisement

U.P. Honor Flights scheduled for next year

A total of 1,317 veterans have flown on U.P. Honor Flights
Greeting veterans as they get off the plane.
Greeting veterans as they get off the plane.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday would have been the nineteenth U.P. Honor Flight for veterans. But because of COVID-19, all honor flights were canceled this year.

The U.P. Honor Flight takes veterans by plan to see the memorials in Washington D.C. With more than 400 veterans on the waitlist, the team behind U.P. Honor Flight plan to do three flights in 2021.

“Two in May and one in September because we have such a long waitlist. We want to get these veterans out to Washington D.C. to see their memorials,” said Scott Knauf, President of U.P. Honor Flight.

This free event to veterans is open to anyone who served between 1941 and May of 1975.

To fill out an application for the waitlist, click here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 jury trials rescheduled due to coronavirus in Menominee County

Updated: 5 minutes ago
According to court documents, the trials for Brian Helfert and Gary Phillips Donovan have been moved to later dates because of complications presented from the coronavirus outbreak.

VOD Recordings

Island Resort & Casino begins $33M expansion

Updated: 1 hour ago
Island Resort & Casino begins $33M expansion

VOD Recordings

More options coming for returning bottles, cans

Updated: 1 hour ago
More options coming for returning bottles, cans

VOD Recordings

2 establishments listed as possible COVID-19 exposure sites in Houghton County

Updated: 1 hour ago
2 establishments listed as possible COVID-19 exposure sites in Houghton County

Latest News

News

Fire crews battle flames behind UP Kubota in Marquette Township

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matt Price and Shawn Householder
Fire and police personnel were on scene for the fire in the brush behind one of the storage buildings.

News

Iron County man receives ‘Wright Brother’s Master Pilot Award’

Updated: 1 hours ago
Iron County man receives ‘Wright Brother’s Master Pilot Award’

National

Time reveals its 100 most influential people of 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Each of the issue's eight global covers highlights members of the Time 100.

News

Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital Foundation cancels Christmas Concert

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Hospital leadership and the board determined canceling the event was the best decision, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

News

UPwildchurch Lost City Walk this Saturday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with Lanni Lantto, UPwildchurch's Mission Developer, and the upcoming Lost City Walk, as well as other UPwildchurch events.

News

Lost City Walk

Updated: 4 hours ago
A discussion with Lanni Lantto, UPwildchurch's Mission Developer, and the upcoming Lost City Walk, as well as other UPwildchurch events.