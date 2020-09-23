Advertisement

Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center, other U.P. VA’s, hold drive-thru flu shot clinics

With a pandemic already hitting the country, many experts are saying this year it’s very important to get a flu vaccine.
The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center employees give a veteran a flu shot.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
“Signs and symptoms of the flu are similar to the COVID symptoms. You know, your best offense is getting the flu shot,” said an RN and Infection Control Nurse at the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center, Ann Mattson.

She says that’s why the hospital is holding a free drive-thru flu clinic for enrolled veterans this week.

“So, they can just come right through our drive-thru,” said Mattson.

This set-up looks a little different than year’s past, as it’s outside but Mattson says it’s been working well.

“It kind of decreases our risk of contact with others,” Mattson added. The clinic at the OGJVAMC is from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. central time. That goes through Friday. Mattson says the turnout has been steady, with over 120 veterans a day.

“We’ve had a really good turnout; We always have room for more,” she told TV6.

Aside from vaccines, Mattson encourages people to also practice healthy habits.

“Continue to wash your hands, especially if you’re out and about, in the community and you come home, wash your hands now, try to avoid touching your face, nose and mouth, because germs spread that way,” she said.

Veterans may also get vaccinated during free drive-up flu shot clinics at the following VA locations in the Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin. No appointment is necessary:

· At the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center, located at 325 East H Street in Iron Mountain, MI, on September 21st to 25th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. CT.

· At the Hancock, MI VA Clinic, located at 787 Market Street, on September 22nd and 23rd from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET.

· At the Ironwood, MI VA Clinic, located at 629 West Cloverland Drive, on September 29th to 30th from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CT.

· At the Manistique, MI VA Clinic, located at 813 East Lakeshore Drive, on October 1st to 2nd from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET.

