Notre Dame will not meet Wake Forest in football Saturday

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WLUC) - Notre Dame’s game at Wake Forest on Saturday has been postponed after positive COVID-19 tests landed 13 Fighting Irish players in isolation and another 10 in quarantine.

Notre Dame says the process of rescheduling the game is underway. Both teams are off Oct. 3.

Notre Dame said 94 football players were tested for COVID-19 on Monday and of those seven were positive. Those players were in isolation along with others who tested positive last week.

