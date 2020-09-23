Advertisement

Munising Public Schools offer mental health services for Alger County youth

Alger County residents ages 5 to 21 can receive counseling from a licensed professional.
Munising Public Schools offer mental health counseling this academic year.
Munising Public Schools offer mental health counseling this academic year.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Munising Public Schools now offer mental health services on campus. The services are part of the LMAS District Health Department’s Expanding and Enhancing Emotional Health program.

Melissa Carlson is a professional licensed counselor for the school system. She says this program is a tremendous benefit for students who might not otherwise have access to mental health services.

“Being in a rural community, access is limited,” Carlson said. “We hardly have any therapists in the community that can see children and adolescents. I think that this will be broader reaching and give kids more of an opportunity to get the help that they need.”

Carlson provides counseling to young people experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of depression and anxiety. In order to help as many young people as possible, services are available to any resident of Alger County ages 5 to 21, even if they don’t attend Munising Public Schools.

“They could be homeschooled, they could be doing online schooling, or they may not even be in the educational system anymore,” said Carlson.

Superintendent Pete Kelto says this service is crucial for students, and not just during a pandemic.

“Students face a lot of mental health challenges in a normal year,” explained Kelto. “I think it was increasingly important this year in a pandemic to have a professional counselor on staff.”

Carlson says the mental health program will help students in many ways and into the future.

“1 in 6 students can experience mental health symptoms that prevent them from achieving their full potential in an academic setting,” she said. “I think it’s very important that we’re able to address these symptoms at a younger age, that way they can be more successful adults.”

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2020 census deadline fast approaching

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The deadline for the US 2020 census is fast approaching, Marquette and Chippewa Counties still have thousands of residents not counted

News

Volunteers from the UP HBA clean up litter along M-28

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Volunteers from the HBA clean up litter along M-28, their efforts go back 30 years.

News

Hancock Public School teachers picket for contract negotiations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
They were unable to reach an agreement with Hancock Public Schools Board of Education over the summer.

State

State of Michigan budget in place, ready to begin new fiscal year on Oct. 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
It is a budget that funds shared priorities such as education, economic development, public health, public safety, and the environment.

Latest News

State

Governor Whitmer announces The MI Healthy Climate Plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a new executive order which will make Michigan carbon-neutral by 2050.

Coronavirus

Marquette County businesses are closing their doors temporarily in response to COVID cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Marquette County Director of Environmental Health, Patrick Jacuzzo, says local community businesses have been being proactive with preventing the spread of COVID.

Coronavirus

Forest Park schools closed for next two days due to positive COVID-19 cases, for contact tracing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
One middle/high school teacher, one long-term substitute, and two students tested positive for coronavirus.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan records biggest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Upper Michigan added 90 coronavirus cases Wednesday, plus three new deaths were reported.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Dickinson County Healthcare System seeing increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
According Dr. Toby Carlson, the chair of the infection control committee at DCHS, the hospital has four ICU patients; three of them are related to COVID-19. He says one of those are even on a ventilator.