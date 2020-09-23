Marquette County businesses are closing their doors temporarily in response to COVID cases

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you haven’t noticed already, many businesses in Marquette County have been closing temporarily, but the Marquette County Health Department says it hasn’t mandated any closures.

Marquette County Director of Environmental Health, Patrick Jacuzzo, says local community businesses have been being proactive with preventing the spread of COVID.

“We feel as an organization that our businesses, and our community actually, in Marquette County have been really proactive in regard to COVID-19 prevention and compliance with all the Governor’s executive orders,” he said.

Jacuzzo says businesses that have closed temporarily have done it for one of two reasons.

“Basically, what they’re doing when they do that is they’re either complying with the executive order because they had an employee that was lab confirmed positive, or they’re going above and beyond because maybe they had a customer that they were aware of that was positive,” he said.

Jacuzzo says Governor Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-175 does not require businesses to close if a customer tests positive with COVID, but it is advised by the CDC to complete a deep cleaning.

However, if you do see a business close down temporarily for deep cleaning, it might not mean they’re an exposure site. Jacuzzo says in order for a business to be marked as a possible exposure site, two separate people must test positive for the virus and have been at the same location.

“If there’s something that we would consider an exposure site, we would notify the public through a press release,” he said.

Jacuzzo says the UP is currently on of the regions experiencing higher case rates per area of population than the rest of Michigan.

