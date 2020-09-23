Advertisement

Grant funds awarded to restore Little Stone Church on Mackinac Island

Little Stone Church is a stone building that was built in 1904 and is 116 years old. The church was recently awarded $34,000 to complete restorations.
Little Stone Church is an iconic Mackinac Island landmark visited by thousands of tourists annually from all over the world. The church was recently awarded $34,000 for restoration work.
Little Stone Church is an iconic Mackinac Island landmark visited by thousands of tourists annually from all over the world. The church was recently awarded $34,000 for restoration work.(Little Stone Church)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - Little Stone Church is an iconic Mackinac Island landmark visited by thousands of tourists annually from all over the world.

The church was recently awarded $34,000 from the Mackinac Island Community Foundation’s Richard and Jane Manoogian Fund for the Conservation and Preservation of Open Spaces, the Barbara and Frank Lewand Fund, the Eileen Erwin Croghan Fund for the Preservation of Natural Spaces, the Pompa Fund for the Preservation of Historic Structures, and the Wilfred Puttkammer Mackinac Island Conservation Fund.

Little Stone Church is a stone building that was built in 1904 and is 116 years old. The church is within one of the City of Mackinac Island’s Historic Districts and was one of the buildings that helped Mackinac Island gain its status as a National Historic Landmark. The Little Stone Church is a registered Michigan Historic Site and is in the Michigan Stained Glass Register.

Unlike many “stone” buildings, the stones forming the exterior of the church are not a façade placed over a supporting structure. At Little Stone Church, the exterior stones are the structure of the building. As part of the architectural investigation of the building, engineers cut a hole in the interior wall of the church and found only plaster and lath between the interior plaster wall and the stones. This makes it crucial that the exterior stonework be repaired and preserved.

Little Stone Church will allocate this funding toward the restoration of the church’s field stone exterior, building foundation, and flooring joists. The project will also update the electrical system in the building. The total cost of the project is estimated at nearly $300,000. The goal of the project is to repair damage to a historic building and preserve the building for the next hundred years. The construction work is expected to begin by fall of 2020 and may take a couple of years to complete.

Little Stone Church is a Congregational church providing 21 Sunday worship services to people of all faiths from mid-May through early October.

The Church pastor performs 30 to 40 Christian marriages and vow renewals every summer and the church is frequently used for public gatherings such as poetry readings and musical recitals.

“Many of our church members are second-, third-, or even fourth-generation members. By making these repairs, Little Stone Church hopes to preserve this historic building for generations to come,” said Todd Callewaert, the current moderator/chairman of the church. “We are very grateful to the Mackinac Island Community Foundation and the trustees of the five different funds that have chosen to support this project.”

Due to COVID-19, the church members are meeting via zoom.com for Sunday services this summer, but weddings and vow renewals are still being performed by observing proper public health protocols. Wedding information is available at www.littlestonechurch.com or by contacting the wedding coordinator at (906) 430-8562 or weddings@littlestonechurch.com

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dickinson County Healthcare System seeing increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
According Dr. Toby Carlson, the chair of the infection control committee at DCHS, the hospital has four ICU patients; three of them are related to COVID-19. He says one of those are even on a ventilator.

State

Gov. Whitmer announces MI Healthy Climate Plan

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The governor’s comprehensive plan is to protect Michiganders' public health and the environment and help develop new clean energy jobs by putting Michigan on a path towards becoming fully carbon-neutral by 2050.

News

Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center, other U.P. VA’s, hold drive-thru flu shot clinics

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
With a pandemic already hitting the country, many experts are saying this year it’s very important to get a flu vaccine.

News

2 jury trials rescheduled due to coronavirus in Menominee County

Updated: 1 hours ago
According to court documents, the trials for Brian Helfert and Gary Phillips Donovan have been moved to later dates because of complications presented from the coronavirus outbreak.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Island Resort & Casino begins $33M expansion

Updated: 2 hours ago
Island Resort & Casino begins $33M expansion

VOD Recordings

More options coming for returning bottles, cans

Updated: 2 hours ago
More options coming for returning bottles, cans

VOD Recordings

2 establishments listed as possible COVID-19 exposure sites in Houghton County

Updated: 2 hours ago
2 establishments listed as possible COVID-19 exposure sites in Houghton County

News

U.P. Honor Flights scheduled for next year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
This free event to veterans is open to anyone who served between 1941 and May of 1975.

News

Fire crews battle flames behind UP Kubota in Marquette Township

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Price and Shawn Householder
Fire and police personnel were on scene for the fire in the brush behind one of the storage buildings.

News

Iron County man receives ‘Wright Brother’s Master Pilot Award’

Updated: 3 hours ago
Iron County man receives ‘Wright Brother’s Master Pilot Award’