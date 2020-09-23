Advertisement

Governor Whitmer announces The MI Healthy Climate Plan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a new executive order which will make Michigan carbon-neutral by 2050.
The United States Climate Alliance virtual meeting
The United States Climate Alliance virtual meeting(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a new executive order which will make Michigan carbon-neutral by 2050.

The MI Healthy Climate Plan was signed today and will protect Michigander’s public health and the environment and develop new clean energy jobs while eliminating Michigan’s carbon footprint.

“it’s a move that will protect our public health and our environment and help us attract new clean energy jobs to our state. Michigan’s joining 8 other states and committing to 100 percent carbon neutrality,” Governor Whitmer said.

Additionally, the department of treasury must make and begin an energy transition impact project to help communities in maintaining and ensuring high quality employment for workers while the state moves towards a more sustainable future when faced with the closure of energy facilities.

