Game of the Week: Kingsford at Escanaba

KINGSFORD/ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) -

We are entering week 2 of the high school football season, and some teams are standing out after a strong week 1 win. Others though, haven’t even played a down. That’s the case for Escanaba this week, as they prepare to host the Kingsford Flivvers, hot off a win.

The Flivvers were on the road in week 1, taking on a tough Calumet team. Kingsford shut out the fast Copper Kings attack in the second half, winning 17-16.

“We’re just looking to get better each week, and that’s what we’re working on, just correcting some of our mistakes from last week as we prepare to play a really good Escanaba team,” said Kingsford head coach Mark Novara.

Kingsford will be on the road again this week against Escanaba, a rivalry game that the Eskymos have won two straight in.

“They’re a good program, and they’re a good team,” said Dave Wilson, assistant head coach for Escanaba. “We got a chance to watch them play against Calumet last week online and they’re good.”

Whether you favor rest or experience, Escanaba could have a bit of a disadvantage this week. The team opted to not play a game the first week of the season.

“We wanted the full three weeks to get ready like we would during the normal season, and we just didn’t feel like as a staff that we were quite ready,” said Wilson. “Having this third week to go and get ready for Kingsford Friday night was important for us, and that’s what we decided.”

Escanaba is confident in their ability to prepare, and they know this isn’t the same Kingsford team of the last couple years. Two-way Junior End Zach Person is a player the Eskymos are particularly keyed in on.

“It looks like they have a new athlete, an End that I haven’t seen before play in their program, and they’re going to come to play,” said Wilson.

Person when asked about the mention from Escanaba said, “It’s just doing whatever I can to help the team win, and whatever coach asks me I’m happy to do it, whatever gets us the win ultimately, that’s what it takes.”

Even in a year where every team is going to the playoffs, it’s not to find motivation to play against a rival; and come playoff time, each team knows where they want to be.

“The extra motivation is getting an extra game on that field right behind me,” said Eskymos guard Brett Schlenvogt.

“We want to get that first seed, GNC win, and play in front of the home fans,” said Person.

Kickoff in Escanaba this Friday is set for 7 p.m.

