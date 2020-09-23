Advertisement

Former NMU Hockey player Rockwood to join Orlando in ECHL

Had 113 points between Wisconsin and NMU
Northern Michigan University Wildcats logo.
Northern Michigan University Wildcats logo.(NMU)
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Flor. (WLUC) - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with forward Adam Rockwood on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season.

Rockwood, 25, joins Orlando after playing last season under an American Hockey League contract with the Springfield Thunderbirds, where he collected two assists and six penalty minutes in eight games. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound forward was loaned to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the majority of the season, where he finished his rookie campaign with 35 points (9g-26a) and 18 penalty minutes in 49 games. Rockwood’s 26 assists were good for seventh among all ECHL rookie forwards. Rockwood previously made his pro debut in a seven-game stint with Springfield at the end of the 2018-19 season, in which he produced seven points (1g-6a) and two penalty minutes in seven games.

Prior to turning pro, Rockwood enjoyed a prolific collegiate hockey career split between the University of Wisconsin and Northern Michigan University from 2014-19, putting up a combined 113 points (20g-93a) and 36 penalty minutes in 141 games. In both of his years with Northern Michigan, Rockwood was named to the WCHA Second All-Star Team, and led the entire NCAA with 40 assists during the 2017-18 campaign.

The Coquitlam, British Columbia native also played Junior A hockey for his hometown Coquitlam Express in the British Columbia Hockey League for parts of three seasons. In 107 career games with the Express, Rockwood totaled 100 points (19g-81a) and 34 penalty minutes. During the 2013-14 campaign, he led the league in assists with 61 in the regular season and earned BCHL Second Team All-Star honors, before helping lead Coquitlam to the Fred Page Cup championship in the postseason.

