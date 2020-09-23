Forest Park schools closed for next two days due to positive COVID-19 cases, for contact tracing

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Five confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Forest Park School District has canceled classes for the next two days.

In a letter sent to the Forest Park families and community, Superintendent Christy Larson said the district has had two staff cases (one middle/high school teacher and one other), one long-term substitute, and two students test positive for coronavirus.

Larson said the district will have “no school, no virtual classes, no extra-curricular activities” on both Thursday, Sept. 24 and Friday, Sept. 25, to allow the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD) to complete all contact tracing, and further evaluate the growing cases in Iron County.

This means that the homecoming football game against Carney-Nadeau is also canceled.

“We want to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and be as proactive as possible,” Superintendent Larson said in the letter. “Please help us prevent the spread of the virus by eliminating gatherings while not in school.”

The superintendent said future communications on the topic will also be sent out via email.

TV6 & FOX UP will update this story as more information becomes available.

