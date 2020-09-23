Fire crews battle flames behind UP Kubota in Marquette Township
Fire and police personnel were on scene for the fire in the brush behind one of the storage buildings.
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Fire crews are battling flames behind the U.P. Kubota dealer in Marquette Township late Wednesday morning.
Fire and police personnel were on scene for the fire in the brush behind one of the storage buildings.
Because the fire is behind the building, only smoke is visible from US-41.
TV6 & FOX UP will have more information as at becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.