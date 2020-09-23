Advertisement

Fire crews battle flames behind UP Kubota in Marquette Township

Fire and police personnel were on scene for the fire in the brush behind one of the storage buildings.
Fire behind the U.P. Kubota buildings in Marquette Township on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.
Fire behind the U.P. Kubota buildings in Marquette Township on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.(WLUC)
By Matt Price and Shawn Householder
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Fire crews are battling flames behind the U.P. Kubota dealer in Marquette Township late Wednesday morning.

Fire and police personnel were on scene for the fire in the brush behind one of the storage buildings.

Because the fire is behind the building, only smoke is visible from US-41.

Fire near UP Kubota Marquette

Posted by TV6 & FOX UP on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

TV6 & FOX UP will have more information as at becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

