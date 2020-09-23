Fire crews battle flames behind UP Kubota in Marquette Township

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Fire crews are battling flames behind the U.P. Kubota dealer in Marquette Township late Wednesday morning.

Fire and police personnel were on scene for the fire in the brush behind one of the storage buildings.

Because the fire is behind the building, only smoke is visible from US-41.

Fire near UP Kubota Marquette Posted by TV6 & FOX UP on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

