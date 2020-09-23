Advertisement

Dickinson County Healthcare System seeing increase in COVID-19 cases

According Dr. Toby Carlson, the chair of the infection control committee at DCHS, the hospital has four ICU patients; three of them are related to COVID-19. He says one of those are even on a ventilator.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Dickinson County Healthcare System is seeing a big increase in COVID-19 cases. According Dr. Toby Carlson, the chair of the infection control committee at DCHS, the hospital has four ICU patients; three of them are related to COVID-19. He says one of those are even on a ventilator.

Dr. Carlson says hospitals are seeing the uptick in mostly young adults, as they seem to congregate and spread the virus to others.

He says what is interesting, is two of the patients right now, don’t have underlying conditions, meaning healthy people are getting the virus. Right now, he says it’s not at the point that the hospital can’t manage the numbers, but it could be close.

“We still have to keep our guard up. We must be careful because as I mentioned, we are seeing some seriously ill patients and the system is again being stressed. Not, the things we saw in the Spring, but now staffing issues, and hospital beds,” said Dr. Carlson.

He also attributes the up-tick in cases, to Wisconsin, as it is a hot-spot right now.

Watch Thursday’s TV6 morning news to hear more from Dr. Carlson about the hospital’s current challenges.

