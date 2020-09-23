Cloud Cover Will Mean a Cool-down Thursday
Showers Will Begin Overnight in Western Portions
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Thursday: Generally cloudy, some scattered showers
Highs: upper 50s near Lake Superior, 60s elsewhere
Friday: Cloudy to partly cloudy, becoming breezy…chance of showers spreading west to east at night
Highs: around 70, warmest western half
Saturday: Chance of morning showers east, clouds mixed with some sun
Highs: around 70
Chance of showers late in the day west and across Upper Michigan Saturday night
Sunday: Chance of showers, cooler
Highs: near 60 north, into the 60s south
The coldest air mass so far this fall is forecast to invade Upper Michigan during next week.
