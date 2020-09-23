Cloud Cover Will Mean a Cool-down Thursday

Thursday: Generally cloudy, some scattered showers

Highs: upper 50s near Lake Superior, 60s elsewhere

Friday: Cloudy to partly cloudy, becoming breezy…chance of showers spreading west to east at night

Highs: around 70, warmest western half

Saturday: Chance of morning showers east, clouds mixed with some sun

Highs: around 70

Chance of showers late in the day west and across Upper Michigan Saturday night

Sunday: Chance of showers, cooler

Highs: near 60 north, into the 60s south

The coldest air mass so far this fall is forecast to invade Upper Michigan during next week.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.