Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital Foundation cancels Christmas Concert

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular holiday event in Ontonagon has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The annual Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital Foundation (AOH Foundation) Christmas Concert, originally scheduled for Friday, December 4, is no longer taking place.

For more than a decade, the AOH Foundation Christmas Concert has been the community’s premiere event consisting of a special concert that features local musical talent.

“So many people look forward to this event every year to jumpstart the holiday season,” said Jim Jessup, President of the Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital Foundation. “We are so thankful for the community’s long history supporting this event and the hospital. However, with the increase in COVID-19 activity, we need to do our part to stop the spread and keep our community safe.”

Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital leadership and the AOH Foundation Board of Directors carefully evaluated and determined that canceling the event is the best decision given what is currently known regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We remain committed to our mission to support the hospital and the Ontonagon community,” Jessup said. “We look forward to 2021 and making the event safe, bigger and better.”

The Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital Foundation develops and directs critical community resources necessary to advance the quality of care at Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital. Any donations in support of the AOH Foundation can be mailed to 601 S. Seventh St., Ontonagon, MI, 49953.

For more information, go online to www.aspirus.org.

Aspirus is a non-profit, community-directed health system based in Wausau, Wisconsin. Its 8,700 employees are focused on improving the health and well-being of people throughout Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Aspirus serves communities through four hospitals in Michigan and six hospitals in Wisconsin, 50 clinics, home health and hospice care, pharmacies, critical care and air-medical transport, medical goods, nursing homes and a broad network of physicians. Aspirus has been recognized for three consecutive years by IBM Watson Health as a Top 15 Health System in its annual study identifying the top-performing health systems in the country. For more information, visit www.aspirus.org.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.