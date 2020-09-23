Advertisement

Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital Foundation cancels Christmas Concert

Hospital leadership and the board determined canceling the event was the best decision, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
(KNEP)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular holiday event in Ontonagon has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The annual Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital Foundation (AOH Foundation) Christmas Concert, originally scheduled for Friday, December 4, is no longer taking place.

For more than a decade, the AOH Foundation Christmas Concert has been the community’s premiere event consisting of a special concert that features local musical talent.

“So many people look forward to this event every year to jumpstart the holiday season,” said Jim Jessup, President of the Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital Foundation. “We are so thankful for the community’s long history supporting this event and the hospital. However, with the increase in COVID-19 activity, we need to do our part to stop the spread and keep our community safe.”

Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital leadership and the AOH Foundation Board of Directors carefully evaluated and determined that canceling the event is the best decision given what is currently known regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We remain committed to our mission to support the hospital and the Ontonagon community,” Jessup said. “We look forward to 2021 and making the event safe, bigger and better.”

The Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital Foundation develops and directs critical community resources necessary to advance the quality of care at Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital. Any donations in support of the AOH Foundation can be mailed to 601 S. Seventh St., Ontonagon, MI, 49953.

For more information, go online to www.aspirus.org.

Aspirus is a non-profit, community-directed health system based in Wausau, Wisconsin. Its 8,700 employees are focused on improving the health and well-being of people throughout Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Aspirus serves communities through four hospitals in Michigan and six hospitals in Wisconsin, 50 clinics, home health and hospice care, pharmacies, critical care and air-medical transport, medical goods, nursing homes and a broad network of physicians. Aspirus has been recognized for three consecutive years by IBM Watson Health as a Top 15 Health System in its annual study identifying the top-performing health systems in the country. For more information, visit www.aspirus.org.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iron County man receives ‘Wright Brother’s Master Pilot Award’

Updated: moments ago
Iron County man receives ‘Wright Brother’s Master Pilot Award’

News

UPwildchurch Lost City Walk this Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with Lanni Lantto, UPwildchurch's Mission Developer, and the upcoming Lost City Walk, as well as other UPwildchurch events.

News

Lost City Walk

Updated: 2 hours ago
A discussion with Lanni Lantto, UPwildchurch's Mission Developer, and the upcoming Lost City Walk, as well as other UPwildchurch events.

VOD Recordings

Concussion precautions in high school athletes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Peterson
Concussion precautions in high school athletes

Latest News

National

Mars drops Uncle Ben’s, reveals new name for rice brand

Updated: 4 hours ago
Parent firm Mars Inc. unveiled the change Wednesday for the 70-year-old brand, the latest company to drop a logo criticized as a racial stereotype.

News

Trump Administration invests $36 million in rural Michigan water and wastewater infrastructure improvements

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
The Trump Administration announced today that the United States Department of Agriculture is investing 268 million dollars to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater in 28 states, one of those being Michigan.

News

Finlandia University hosts voter registration event

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Finlandia University in Hancock helped students and staff register to vote for National Voter Registration Day.

State

National Child Passenger Safety Week observance to help raise awareness

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Michigan law requires children to be properly buckled in a car seat or booster seat until they are 8 years old or 4 feet 9 inches tall.

State

Gov. Whitmer proclaims Sept. 20-26 as Small Business Week in Michigan

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
In Michigan, small businesses comprise over 98 percent of Michigan businesses and employ half of Michigan workers.

Coronavirus

2 establishments listed as possible COVID-19 exposure sites in Houghton County

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team and Lily Simmons
Health officials warn those who visited the establishments on certain dates are at higher risk of contracting the virus.