Another nice day before our next rain maker
The unseasonably warm trend continues for yet another day. Plus, it will be sunny and dry. Our next front moves in tonight with scattered showers and isolated storms. Showers persist tomorrow. Looking ahead the weekend will be cooler and a touch on the wet side. A front will bring rain Friday night into Saturday with lake effect rain showers on Sunday.
Today: Sunny, dry and warm
Highs: low 70s along the shorelines, upper 70s inland
Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms
Highs: Around 60° north, mid 60s south
Friday: Partly cloudy and warm
Highs: Low to mid 70s
Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms early on. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with more showers in the evening
Highs: Mainly 60s to low 70s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light showers
Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with evening showers
Highs: Mainly 60s
Tuesday: Cloudy with widespread showers and isolated storms
Highs: Upper 50s
