Advertisement

Another nice day before our next rain maker

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The unseasonably warm trend continues for yet another day. Plus, it will be sunny and dry. Our next front moves in tonight with scattered showers and isolated storms. Showers persist tomorrow. Looking ahead the weekend will be cooler and a touch on the wet side. A front will bring rain Friday night into Saturday with lake effect rain showers on Sunday.

Today: Sunny, dry and warm

Highs: low 70s along the shorelines, upper 70s inland

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

Highs: Around 60° north, mid 60s south

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm

Highs: Low to mid 70s

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms early on. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with more showers in the evening

Highs: Mainly 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light showers

Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with evening showers

Highs: Mainly 60s

Tuesday: Cloudy with widespread showers and isolated storms

Highs: Upper 50s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

One More Sunny, Warm and Dry Day in This Stretch

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for September 22, 2020

Forecast

A summer-like start to fall

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:08 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
An unseasonably warm week underway.

Forecast

The Warm Spell Continues

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather story for September 21, 2020

Forecast

Summer feel in the air

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:54 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A warmer than normal week is ahead of us.

Latest News

Forecast

Assortment of wind, showers and warming Monday in the Upper Peninsula

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:16 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Areas of the UP can reach highs in the 70s.

Forecast

A mostly sunny and breezy Sunday also sets the stage of a warming trend in the UP

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 1:13 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Above seasonal temperatures expected throughout much of next week.

Forecast

A Warmup Begins This Weekend

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:23 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story: September 18, 2020

Forecast

Slow warming trend

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:54 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A slow warming trend begins this weekend.

Forecast

Look for Clear, Cool and Frosty Weather into Early Saturday

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for September 17, 2020

Forecast

Unseasonably cool air filters in

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:57 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A cooler trend sticks around through most of the weekend.