Another nice day before our next rain maker

The unseasonably warm trend continues for yet another day. Plus, it will be sunny and dry. Our next front moves in tonight with scattered showers and isolated storms. Showers persist tomorrow. Looking ahead the weekend will be cooler and a touch on the wet side. A front will bring rain Friday night into Saturday with lake effect rain showers on Sunday.

Today: Sunny, dry and warm

Highs: low 70s along the shorelines, upper 70s inland

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

Highs: Around 60° north, mid 60s south

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm

Highs: Low to mid 70s

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms early on. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with more showers in the evening

Highs: Mainly 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light showers

Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with evening showers

Highs: Mainly 60s

Tuesday: Cloudy with widespread showers and isolated storms

Highs: Upper 50s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.