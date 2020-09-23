Advertisement

7-Eleven to hire additional 20K employees

By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - 7-Eleven is looking to hire 20,000 more employees this year.

The world’s largest convenience retail chain already hired more than 50,000 as they’ve seen a demand in products and services since the pandemic started.

It was classified as an essential retailer and stayed open while others shut their doors.

There are more than 9,000 7-Eleven stores in the US.

