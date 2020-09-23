2020 census deadline fast approaching

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Time is nearly up for the 2020 census. Statewide there’s one last push before the September 30 deadline. Wednesday in a Zoom meeting, the Michigan Census Director broke down the numbers by region.

According to the Michigan Census Director, in the Upper Peninsula, areas of rural Marquette County and Chippewa County still have thousands of uncounted residents. But there is some good news statewide. So far, Michigan is sixth in the nation in terms of participation in the 2020 census.

“While there’s much to celebrate and that’s tremendous news considering what our state has been facing with covid-19, we have some additional work to do,” said Kerry Ebersole Singh, Michigan Census Director.

Census workers are still going door-to-door for the next seven days. You can also complete the census online.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.