Advertisement

2020 census deadline fast approaching

Census form.
Census form.(Gray)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Time is nearly up for the 2020 census. Statewide there’s one last push before the September 30 deadline. Wednesday in a Zoom meeting, the Michigan Census Director broke down the numbers by region.

According to the Michigan Census Director, in the Upper Peninsula, areas of rural Marquette County and Chippewa County still have thousands of uncounted residents. But there is some good news statewide. So far, Michigan is sixth in the nation in terms of participation in the 2020 census.

“While there’s much to celebrate and that’s tremendous news considering what our state has been facing with covid-19, we have some additional work to do,” said Kerry Ebersole Singh, Michigan Census Director.

Census workers are still going door-to-door for the next seven days. You can also complete the census online.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Volunteers from the UP HBA clean up litter along M-28

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Volunteers from the HBA clean up litter along M-28, their efforts go back 30 years.

News

Munising Public Schools offer mental health services for Alger County youth

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Alger County residents ages 5 to 21 can receive counseling from a licensed professional.

News

Hancock Public School teachers picket for contract negotiations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
They were unable to reach an agreement with Hancock Public Schools Board of Education over the summer.

State

State of Michigan budget in place, ready to begin new fiscal year on Oct. 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
It is a budget that funds shared priorities such as education, economic development, public health, public safety, and the environment.

Latest News

State

Governor Whitmer announces The MI Healthy Climate Plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a new executive order which will make Michigan carbon-neutral by 2050.

Coronavirus

Marquette County businesses are closing their doors temporarily in response to COVID cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Marquette County Director of Environmental Health, Patrick Jacuzzo, says local community businesses have been being proactive with preventing the spread of COVID.

Coronavirus

Forest Park schools closed for next two days due to positive COVID-19 cases, for contact tracing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
One middle/high school teacher, one long-term substitute, and two students tested positive for coronavirus.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan records biggest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Upper Michigan added 90 coronavirus cases Wednesday, plus three new deaths were reported.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Dickinson County Healthcare System seeing increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
According Dr. Toby Carlson, the chair of the infection control committee at DCHS, the hospital has four ICU patients; three of them are related to COVID-19. He says one of those are even on a ventilator.