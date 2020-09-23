2 jury trials rescheduled due to coronavirus in Menominee County

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two jury trials in Menonimee County have been adjourned due to coronavirus.

According to court documents, the trials for Brian Helfert and Gary Phillips-Donovan have been moved to later dates because of complications presented from the coronavirus outbreak.

Former Menominee County Sheriff’s Office sergeant Helfert, is charged with two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct Third Degree. At his pretrial conference on Tuesday, the trial scheduled for October 13-17 was adjourned. No new dates were set at that time.

Helfert was charged for the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old male student who Helfert knew through his assignment as a Menominee County Juvenile Crime Investigator and School Resource Officer.

According Menominee County Prosecutor Jeffery Rogg, plea negotiations for Helfert are ongoing.

Gary Paul Phillips-Donovan is charged with Homicide-Open Murder, Home Invasion, and Felony Murder. His jury trial scheduled for October 26-30 was adjourned to April 12-17, 2021.

Phillips-Donovan was charged after his father was found dead in a home in Harris Township.

The motion states that the jury selection process and the questioning of witnesses would be difficult with those people wearing masks. It also states that jurors may feel rushed to make a decision in deliberation because of the risk of coronavirus and being confined in a small place.

Phillips-Donovan’s trial was previously adjourned for the same reasons.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.