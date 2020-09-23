Advertisement

2 jury trials rescheduled due to coronavirus in Menominee County

According to court documents, the trials for Brian Helfert and Gary Phillips Donovan have been moved to later dates.
The decision by U.S. District Court Judge Joshua Kindred, released late Thursday, comes in a case that challenged the state’s decision to mail, unprompted, absentee ballot applications to registered voters who are 65 and older ahead of the August primary amid coronavirus concerns.
The decision by U.S. District Court Judge Joshua Kindred, released late Thursday, comes in a case that challenged the state’s decision to mail, unprompted, absentee ballot applications to registered voters who are 65 and older ahead of the August primary amid coronavirus concerns.(MGN)
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two jury trials in Menonimee County have been adjourned due to coronavirus.

According to court documents, the trials for Brian Helfert and Gary Phillips-Donovan have been moved to later dates because of complications presented from the coronavirus outbreak.

Former Menominee County Sheriff’s Office sergeant Helfert, is charged with two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct Third Degree. At his pretrial conference on Tuesday, the trial scheduled for October 13-17 was adjourned. No new dates were set at that time.

Helfert was charged for the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old male student who Helfert knew through his assignment as a Menominee County Juvenile Crime Investigator and School Resource Officer.

According Menominee County Prosecutor Jeffery Rogg, plea negotiations for Helfert are ongoing.

Gary Paul Phillips-Donovan is charged with Homicide-Open Murder, Home Invasion, and Felony Murder. His jury trial scheduled for October 26-30 was adjourned to April 12-17, 2021.

Phillips-Donovan was charged after his father was found dead in a home in Harris Township.

The motion states that the jury selection process and the questioning of witnesses would be difficult with those people wearing masks. It also states that jurors may feel rushed to make a decision in deliberation because of the risk of coronavirus and being confined in a small place.

Phillips-Donovan’s trial was previously adjourned for the same reasons.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dickinson County Healthcare System seeing increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
According Dr. Toby Carlson, the chair of the infection control committee at DCHS, the hospital has four ICU patients; three of them are related to COVID-19. He says one of those are even on a ventilator.

State

Gov. Whitmer announces MI Healthy Climate Plan

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The governor’s comprehensive plan is to protect Michiganders' public health and the environment and help develop new clean energy jobs by putting Michigan on a path towards becoming fully carbon-neutral by 2050.

News

Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center, other U.P. VA’s, hold drive-thru flu shot clinics

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
With a pandemic already hitting the country, many experts are saying this year it’s very important to get a flu vaccine.

News

Grant funds awarded to restore Little Stone Church on Mackinac Island

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Little Stone Church is a stone building that was built in 1904 and is 116 years old. The church was recently awarded $34,000 to complete restorations.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Island Resort & Casino begins $33M expansion

Updated: 2 hours ago
Island Resort & Casino begins $33M expansion

VOD Recordings

More options coming for returning bottles, cans

Updated: 2 hours ago
More options coming for returning bottles, cans

VOD Recordings

2 establishments listed as possible COVID-19 exposure sites in Houghton County

Updated: 2 hours ago
2 establishments listed as possible COVID-19 exposure sites in Houghton County

News

U.P. Honor Flights scheduled for next year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
This free event to veterans is open to anyone who served between 1941 and May of 1975.

News

Fire crews battle flames behind UP Kubota in Marquette Township

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Price and Shawn Householder
Fire and police personnel were on scene for the fire in the brush behind one of the storage buildings.

News

Iron County man receives ‘Wright Brother’s Master Pilot Award’

Updated: 3 hours ago
Iron County man receives ‘Wright Brother’s Master Pilot Award’