UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 41 Tuesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 41 new coronavirus cases Tuesday.

Cases and recoveries added Tuesday are as follows (counties, alphabetically):

Baraga: 2 cases

Delta: 10 cases

Dickinson: 3 cases

Gogebic County: 1 case

Houghton: 5 cases

Iron: 13 cases

Keweenaw: 1 case

Marquette: 3 cases

Menominee: 3 cases, 2 recoveries

No new deaths were reported Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 4:15 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 1,659 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 969 are considered recovered and 23 have resulted in death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 18 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Sept. 21. Eight of those patients are in the ICU. This data was not updated on Sept. 22.

Aspirus hospitals have one hospitalized patient, with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has three patients, and six others in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has four patients, and one patient in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have two patients and one in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 88,518 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.52% have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 22.

Michigan reported 504 new cases Tuesday so the state’s total cases are up to 117,910. Fifteen new deaths were reported statewide, three of which were found during vital records review. In total, 6,680 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 90,216.

