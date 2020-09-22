Two establishments listed as possible COVID-19 exposure sites in Houghton County

HOUGHTON, HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) has identified possible exposure sites in Houghton County.

Local residents visiting these sites may be at a higher risk for exposure as employees or patrons were present while infectious, and masking and social distancing guidelines were not consistently followed.

These sites are:

Nutini’s Supper Club, 321 Quincy St., Hancock, MI, on September 9 through September 16

Downtowner Lounge, 100 Sheldon Ave, Houghton, MI, on September 17 through September 19

The health department is advising people that exposure could have occurred at the sites listed above or several days later with close contact to someone who visited one of the sites. Depending on the length of exposure, you may be at higher risk for contacting COVID-19. Symptoms will typically appear within two to 14 days of the exposure.

Both facilities have voluntarily closed temporarily for cleaning.

The health department asks that if you visited any of these sites, and you have or develop symptoms such as cough, fever, or shortness of breath that you call your healthcare provider and inform them of any potential exposure.

These businesses have been listed as possible coronavirus exposure sites because contact tracing could not identify all close contacts to a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. Read more about that here.

Additional COVID-19 information can be found at www.wuphd.org, or by calling 906- 482-7382. If your symptoms worsen to the point of needing emergency care, please call 911 and notify the dispatcher of your symptoms or any potential exposure.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

