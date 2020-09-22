Trump Administration invests $36 million in rural Michigan water and wastewater infrastructure improvements

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Trump Administration announced today that the United States Department of Agriculture is investing 268 million dollars to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater in 28 states, one of those being Michigan.

The city of Manistique in Schoolcraft County will use a $800,000 and a $300,000 grant to fund a sewer main.

Munising in Alger County will use a $648,000 loan and a $1,852,000 grant to replace part of the sewer main.

Jason Allen, Michigan State Director of USDA Rural Development, said Munising and Manistique are in need of infrastructure repairs.

“Great Lakes water quality is very important and one of the things that often gets overlooked is just basic investment in repairing infrastructure that was build – a lot of it – 100 to 125 years ago,” he said.

Michigan is receiving a total of 32 million $901,000 in loans and $3,788,000 in grants spread out over 9 communities.

