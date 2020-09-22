Advertisement

Treasury: More options coming for returning bottles, cans

On Oct. 5, all grocery stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, gas stations and other retailers with reverse vending machine must reopen their bottle return facilities and resume the collection of returnable bottles and cans to refund outstanding deposits.
Beer cans to return.
Beer cans to return.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michiganders seeking their 10-cent deposit on bottles and cans will soon have more options for redeeming their deposits, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

With the beginning of “Phase 2” on Oct. 5, 2020, all grocery stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, gas stations and other retailers with reverse vending machine must reopen their bottle return facilities and resume the collection of returnable bottles and cans to refund outstanding deposits.

Retailers with other types of bottle return facilities ― including facilities staffed by employees and requiring more than minimal person-to-person contact ― may re-open those return facilities at their discretion.

All retailers re-opening their bottle return facilities during “Phase 2” must ensure that those facilities comply with all state-mandated safety protocols and restrictions, including the most recent state-mandated safeguards to protect workers.

In addition, retailers may take any or all the following steps at their discretion:

  • Limit the number of beverage containers that may be returned by a single individual per day to a deposit refund amount of $25, as outlined in state law.
  • Establish special or limited hours of operation for return facilities.
  • Limit the number of available and operating reverse vending machines.
  • Periodically close return facilities as needed for cleaning and supply management.
  • Implement other procedures or restrictions as necessary to promote safety, efficiency, or both.

If individuals recycle their bottles or cans instead of returning to a retailer for the 10-cent deposit, state law outlines that 75% of the previously collected bottle deposit money is automatically deposited into the state’s Cleanup and Redevelopment Trust Fund and 25% is returned to the retailers.

Under the previous bottle and can return guidance outlined in “Phase 1,” retailers with return facilities located at the front of the store or housed in a separate area and serviced exclusively by reverse vending machines were required to reopen.

The collection of returnable beverage containers was suspended by an executive order issued by Governor Whitmer on March 23, 2020.

This temporary suspension supported Michigan’s fight against the coronavirus by permitting grocery stores and other retailers to immediately shift employees from container collection and deposit redemption duties to other areas where they were more urgently needed, and to protect the health and safety of retailers, their employees, and all Michigan residents.

The state Treasury Department will issue further guidance regarding additional phases of the re-establishment of the bottle deposit program when health and safety conditions are appropriate.

Additional information about the expansion of bottle and can return opportunities can be found in the state Treasury Department’s “Notice Regarding Phase 2 of Michigan’s Re-Established Bottle Deposit Return Program.”

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Escanaba DDA Director ready to embrace UP lifestyle

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Escanaba DDA Director ready to embrace UP lifestyle

VOD Recordings

‘Gold Star’ family memorial open at Dickinson County Courthouse

Updated: 26 minutes ago
‘Gold Star’ family memorial open at Dickinson County Courthouse

VOD Recordings

Marquette County kicks off Five Days of Caring with Take Action Day

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Marquette County kicks off Five Days of Caring with Take Action Day

State

Partnership grants available for UP, northern Lower Peninsula sites to build out statewide EV charging network

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
There is a specific need for partners in the Upper Peninsula and the northwest and northeast portions of the Lower Peninsula for grants that are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Latest News

News

Popular road to Paradise Point near Munising blocked off

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The U.S. Forest Service respects the private landowner’s rights and encourages visitors to do the same.

News

Blackrocks Brewery Oktoberfest this weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
Blackrocks Brewery co-founder Andy Langlois talks about what it's been like to organize this weekend's Fall festivities as well as what it's been like trying to manage COVID-19 through the Summer and Fall.

News

Blackrocks Brewery Oktoberfest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Blackrocks Brewery co-founder Andy Langlois talks about what it's been like to organize this weekend's Fall festivities as well as what it's been like trying to manage COVID-19 through the Summer and Fall.

News

New possible COVID-19 exposure site identified in Florence County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
Possible exposure site in Florence County at Leff’s Sports Bar & Grill.

News

First COVID-19 death in Florence County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
No further information is being released to protect the privacy of the individual and family.

News

Parents have opposing views on Superior Hills Elementary temporary closure

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Superintendent, Bill Saunders, said they have worked closely with the Marquette Health Department to make the decision.