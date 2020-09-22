Three Sons of Ishpeming Memorial nearly complete

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Three Sons of Ishpeming Memorial is nearly complete. The foundation was poured back in June. Now all that’s left to finish is some lettering and bronze plaques.

The statue honors Chemist and Nobel Prize winner Dr. Glenn Seaborg, Author and noted Lawyer John Voelker, and Aeronautical Engineer Kelly Johnson. The memorial also features a huge chunk of hematite beneath the sculptures. The artist behind the design says it’s about recognizing local history.

“I hope they get a sense of pride and appreciation for these three sons of Ishpeming, all three of them were born in Ishpeming about the same time, right after the turn of the 20th century, it’s very historic,” said Artist, Mike Lempinen.

The memorial is located along Hematite Drive. It’s the first phase of a series of memorials highlighting local history.

