Suicide Ski Hill in Ishpeming vandalized

Vandalized sign at Suicide Ski Hill
Vandalized sign at Suicide Ski Hill(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Coaches and staff members of Ishpeming Ski Club need your help.

Sometime during the week of September 14, the club discovered vandals destroyed their sprinkler heads on their 40 meter hill.

The sprinklers are used to keep the plastic wet and fast for skiing.

Hundreds of dollars were used to replace the system.

The trespassers also used chainsaws to chop down some of the trees in the trails and damaged the signs at the facility with bullet holes.

Board member and Head Ski Coach, Gary Rasmussen, said they are still trying to find the vandals.

“It’s hard to scrape up help to run an organization like this,” Rasmussen said. “There’s endless work to do. We have a hard time finding people to do as much as we need to get done. We certainly don’t need set backs like this for foolish behavior.”

The Negaunee police department is aware of the incident and the club is also working on getting cameras and sensor lights installed.

If you know any information about this incident, Rasmussen encourages you to go to the Ishpeming Ski Club Facebook page or ishskiclub.com and make a report.

