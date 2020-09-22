Popular road to Paradise Point near Munising blocked off

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - There is no longer public road access to Paradise Point, a popular dispersed recreation location on the shores of Lake Superior west of Munising.

The U.S. Forest Service made the announcement in a Monday press release.

Visitors have historically reached this beautiful destination via Forest Road 2491 - a portion of which crosses private property. To limit potential liability concerns, the private landowner has decided to close the section of FR 2491 on their property. The private landowner has the right to do so.

What does this mean to visitors of Paradise Point? This means that the Forest Service (and in turn the public) do not have legal access to cross this portion of FR 2491 by any means (car, truck, ORV, hiking, biking, etc.). Doing so would be considered trespassing; therefore, there is no way to legally access Paradise Point by land.

“The Forest Service respects the private landowner’s rights and encourages visitors to do the same," Cid Morgan, Forest Supervisor for the Hiawatha National Forest, said in a statement. "The Forest Service does not promote or support trespassing on private property to access National Forest System lands.”

“The Forest Service plans to analyze the Paradise Point area as part of the upcoming Addis Rock project to determine how best to manage the land and resources in the future,” Charles Marsh, Munising and Rapid River/Manistique District Ranger for the Hiawatha National Forest, said in a statement. “The analysis will be completed through a collaborative process that will include a public comment opportunity as provided by the National Environmental Policy Act. In the interim, we urge everyone to respect private property as we are all great stewards of the land.”

The Hiawatha National Forest encourages visitors to explore other areas to enjoy the scenery and experiences they have to offer. Fall is bursting with color, cool air, and beautiful views. It’s a wonderful time of the year to visit an island or lighthouse, use a road or trail designated for motorized use, watch a sunset from the beach, or go hunting.

Visit Recreation.gov for campsite reservations or the Hiawatha National Forest website for area information. Please remember to recreate responsibly by visiting local sites and limiting groups to no more than 10 people. If a site is crowded, please have a backup plan.

