Parents have opposing views on Superior Hills Elementary temporary closure

Superior Hills Elementary School, Marquette Area Public School District
Superior Hills Elementary School, Marquette Area Public School District(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Some parents expressed dissatisfaction about the Marquette Are Public School’s decision to close Superior Hills Elementary School for two weeks during the school board meeting Monday.

The school closed its doors September 17. Between September 15 and 17, there were two staff members that tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Bill Saunders said the decision remains that the school will reopen September 30.

“This decision was made as this extended COVID-19 learning plan calls for, in conjunction with the Marquette County Health Department," Saunders said. "There the ones that actually have the information.”

Some parents, like Katie Turner, oppose the decision. She has a second grader that attends Superior Hills.

“Accumulating evidence and collective experience argue that children, particularly school-aged children are far less important drivers of the spread in transmission,” Turner said.

As a pharmacist, she’s worried about the parents being taken away from their jobs due to the school closure.

“If parents are scrambling and can’t go to work," Turner said. "I know personally working at the hospital, if we have one less pharmacist, patient care will be affected.”

Several students and staff members were identified as close contacts to the positive cases at the elementary school and are required to quarantine for 14 days.

Kristen Cambensy, a board member, is the mother of one of those students.

“We’re definitely doing the best that we can," Cambensy said. "It’s not easy at all, but we’re just trying to work our way through it, too.”

Board member Vice President, Brian Cherry, concurs with the decision.

“We’re trying to thread the needle here and I agree, it’s the right decision and I think we’re doing the right decision all the way around.”

To keep up with the COVID-19 cases in Marquette Area Public Schools, visit the COVID Dashboard on their website.

