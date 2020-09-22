Advertisement

One More Sunny, Warm and Dry Day in This Stretch

Then Showers Develop from the West Wednesday Night into Thursday
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy

Highs: 70s to near 80, coolest near Lake Michigan, warmest in the western interior

A chance of showers developing during the night over western sections

Thursday: Generally cloudy, cooler, some showers likely

Highs: 60s

Friday: A mix of clouds and sun, warmer

Highs: near 70 into the 70s, coolest near Lake Michigan

Chance of showers developing western half at night

Saturday: Chance of showers east in the morning, cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: near 70

Look for a trend toward cooler weather on Sunday with progressively colder weather and a chance of rain early next week.

