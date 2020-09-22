Advertisement

No charges sought after investigation into St. Ignace Police chief

The AG’s office reviewed the case, but determined there was not enough evidence to support criminal charges, the MSP says.
Generic police lights image
Generic police lights image(MGN image)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - No charges are being sought following an investigation into a complaint against the St. Ignace Police chief.

According to the Michigan State Police St. Ignace Post, a complaint was made on May 28, 2020, against St. Ignace Chief of Police, Tony Brown. The complaint alleged Brown “had potentially committed a crime while on-duty by manipulating a complaint that negatively affected the prosecution of a case,” the MSP says.

Two MSP detectives were assigned to investigate the complaint, which led to the collection of digital evidence from computers. In June, the MSP detectives completed their investigation, and submitted it to the Mackinac County Prosecutor for review, the MSP says.

MSP says the Mackinac County Prosecutor referred the case to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office. The AG’s office reviewed the case, but determined there was not enough evidence to support criminal charges, the MSP says.

No other details about the complaint were released by the Michigan State Police.

Chief Brown began working for the St. Ignace Police Department in February 2019, according to the City of St. Ignace website.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Political News

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

State

Federal government invests $268M into rural water, wastewater infrastructure in 28 states

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Tuesday, the USDA announced a $3.6 million investment in the Upper Peninsula cities of Munising and Manistique.

State

Detroit Reentry Center to close in January

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The state’s prison population is now under 35,000 for the first time in 30 years.

Coronavirus

New possible COVID-19 exposure site identified for Iron County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
This business has been listed as a possible coronavirus exposure site because contact tracing could not identify all close contacts to a confirmed positive COVID-19 case.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

Finlandia University introduces new online certificates

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Certificate programs offered are in Marketing, Sports Management, and Teaching & Learning: Professional Development.

News

Aspirus Iron River implements temporary visitor restrictions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Exceptions may be made for end of life care and pediatric hospital patients may have one adult support visitor at a time.

News

Suicide Ski Hill in Ishpeming vandalized

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Hundreds of dollars in damage to their sprinkler systems.

VOD Recordings

Three Sons of Ishpeming Memorial nearly complete

Updated: 3 hours ago
Three Sons of Ishpeming Memorial nearly complete

VOD Recordings

Escanaba DDA Director ready to embrace UP lifestyle

Updated: 3 hours ago
Escanaba DDA Director ready to embrace UP lifestyle

VOD Recordings

‘Gold Star’ family memorial open at Dickinson County Courthouse

Updated: 3 hours ago
‘Gold Star’ family memorial open at Dickinson County Courthouse