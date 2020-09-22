No charges sought after investigation into St. Ignace Police chief

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - No charges are being sought following an investigation into a complaint against the St. Ignace Police chief.

According to the Michigan State Police St. Ignace Post, a complaint was made on May 28, 2020, against St. Ignace Chief of Police, Tony Brown. The complaint alleged Brown “had potentially committed a crime while on-duty by manipulating a complaint that negatively affected the prosecution of a case,” the MSP says.

Two MSP detectives were assigned to investigate the complaint, which led to the collection of digital evidence from computers. In June, the MSP detectives completed their investigation, and submitted it to the Mackinac County Prosecutor for review, the MSP says.

MSP says the Mackinac County Prosecutor referred the case to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office. The AG’s office reviewed the case, but determined there was not enough evidence to support criminal charges, the MSP says.

No other details about the complaint were released by the Michigan State Police.

Chief Brown began working for the St. Ignace Police Department in February 2019, according to the City of St. Ignace website.

