New possible COVID-19 exposure sites identified in Florence County
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Wi. (WLUC) - The Florence County Health Department is advising of a COVID-19 exposure at Leff’s Sports Bar & Grill on September 13 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30pm.
Those who were at the restaurant during that period may be at higher risk and should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and contact their medical provider if they become symptomatic. Symptoms typically will appear within 2-14 days of the exposure.
The establishment has been cooperative and following public health guidelines.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.