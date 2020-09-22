New possible COVID-19 exposure sites identified in Florence County

FLORENCE, Wi. (WLUC) - The Florence County Health Department is advising of a COVID-19 exposure at Leff’s Sports Bar & Grill on September 13 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30pm.

Those who were at the restaurant during that period may be at higher risk and should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and contact their medical provider if they become symptomatic. Symptoms typically will appear within 2-14 days of the exposure.

The establishment has been cooperative and following public health guidelines.

