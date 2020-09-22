Advertisement

New possible COVID-19 exposure site identified for Iron County

By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD) has identified a new, possible COVID-19 exposure site in Iron County.

The health department says those visiting the following location on Sept. 16, 2020, or Sept. 17, 2020, may have been exposed to the coronavirus:

  • Crystal View Golf Course, Chung’s Bar and Grill, 602 Wagner Street, Crystal Falls, MI 49920

DIDHD recommends anyone who was at the above location on those two days monitor for symptoms and contact your doctor if you develop symptoms.

The health department says, “The establishment has been cooperative, has patron safety in mind, and should not be avoided due to past potential exposure."

This business has been listed as a possible coronavirus exposure site because contact tracing could not identify all close contacts to a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. Read more about that here.

As always, DIDHD recommends everyone continue to avoid large gatherings, follow social distancing guidelines, continue proper hand washing and follow face mask wearing guidelines. The health department also reminds people to avoid sharing personal items like utensils, water bottles and cell phones.

For more information check out the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department Facebook page.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

