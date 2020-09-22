Advertisement

Negaunee Public School Board gets update on early school year amid covid-19 pandemic

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee School Board got an update on how the early school year is going so far. During a regular meeting Monday night, the Principals from the elementary, middle and high schools each gave reports on how students and staff are handling the new protocols amid the covid-19 pandemic. Each report was positive and explained that the students are adapting to mask wearing, and how staff is using new technology to reach online students.

“It has been a really good start and a lot of that is because our families have been taking our safety protocols seriously and there’s definitely been a lot for our staff to adjust to and I can’t thank them enough, they’re kind of adjusting on the fly, I’m really thrilled with the way the year has started and hopefully that can continue for as long as possible,” said Negaunee Public Schools Superintendent, Dan Skewis.

The board also approved the sale of school owned bonds for $8.5 million to pay for a number of major renovations throughout the district over the next 25 years.

