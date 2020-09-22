Advertisement

National Child Passenger Safety Week observance to help raise awareness

Michigan law requires children to be properly buckled in a car seat or booster seat until they are 8 years old or 4 feet 9 inches tall.
(KXII)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (Press Release/WLUC) - Parents and caregivers are reminded about the importance of booster seat use during National Child Passenger Safety (CPS) Week, Sept. 20-26. Michigan law requires children to be properly buckled in a car seat or booster seat until they are 8 years old or 4 feet 9 inches tall.

“Traffic crashes remain a leading cause of death nationwide among children.  Car seats and boosters can prevent many of those fatalities and injuries,” said Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP).  “Older children are more at risk as car seat use goes down despite booster seats being less expensive and easier to use than car seats for younger children.”

Booster seats lift the child up so the seat belt fits securely across hips and shoulders, the strongest parts of the body.  When children shorter than 4 feet 9 inches tall don’t use a booster seat, the belt does not fit comfortably, and they are more likely to tuck the seat belt behind their back or under their arm which can cause injuries, including internal organ damage or trauma to the neck or head.

During CPS Week, the OHSP is continuing an advertising campaign focusing on booster seat use.  Messages are being distributed to parents, caregivers, grandparents and extended family members through social media networks. Here is a link to the “Safe Rides” video shared with those targeted audiences: www.michigan.gov/carseats

“Every day, parents and caregivers travel with children in their vehicles. While some youngsters are properly buckled in the correct car seats for their ages and sizes, many are not – if they are buckled up at all,” Prince said.  “We are working to raise awareness and change behavior.  Everyone needs to help keep children safe.”

According to the National Highway Safety Traffic Safety Administration, nearly half of car seats are misused.  Statewide inspections of child restraint device (CRD) use in Michigan during 2018 found that only 20 percent of CRDs were correctly utilized.

CPS Week is a national initiative to improve awareness and help educate the public about how to properly install and use car seats.

MSP Press Release, 2020. Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump Administration invests $36 million in rural Michigan water and wastewater infrastructure improvements

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
The Trump Administration announced today that the United States Department of Agriculture is investing 268 million dollars to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater in 28 states, one of those being Michigan.

News

Finlandia University hosts voter registration event

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Finlandia University in Hancock helped students and staff register to vote for National Voter Registration Day.

State

Gov. Whitmer proclaims Sept. 20-26 as Small Business Week in Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
In Michigan, small businesses comprise over 98 percent of Michigan businesses and employ half of Michigan workers.

Coronavirus

Two establishments listed as possible COVID-19 exposure sites in Houghton County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team and Lily Simmons
Health officials warn those who visited the establishments on certain dates are at higher risk of contracting the virus.

Latest News

News

Barge built in Escanaba for US Army Corps of Engineering

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
This is the shipyard’s first new construction since 2016.

News

Congressman Bergman named as a national ambassador for PREVENTS Task Force

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
PREVENTS is the President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide Task Force.

News

Great Michigan Read author to appear online through Peter White Public Library

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Great Michigan Read brings author of 'What the Eyes Don't See' online through the PWPL

News

Island Resort & Casino begins $33M expansion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
But hotel rooms aren’t the only thing included in the expansion.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 41 Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
No new deaths were reported Tuesday.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.