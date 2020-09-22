Advertisement

Moped driver injured in crash

Iron Mountain Police say a car went through a stop sign and hit the moped.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Fire Department and the Iron Mountain Police Department responded to a personal injury accident at the intersection of East “F” Street and River Ave at 5:02pm on Sunday.

According to Iron Mountain Police, a passenger car driven by an 89-year-old Iron Mountain woman failed to stop at the stop sign and struck a moped that was southbound on River Avenue.

The moped was driven by a 32-year-old Iron Mountain man. He was taken to Dickinson County Healthcare for treatment of what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. Also assisting on scene were the Michigan State Police and Integrity Care EMS.

