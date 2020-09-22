Island Resort & Casino begins $33M expansion

HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Island Resort & Casino in Harris is undergoing a $33 million expansion. The resort regularly sells out of hotel rooms.

“We sell out every weekend, we sell out most summer days with long wait lists and we this that this addition can accommodate those people,” said Tony Mancilla, General Manager for Island Resort & Casino.

The expansion will add 138 rooms, bringing the resort to 455 rooms total. But hotel rooms aren’t the only thing included in the expansion.

“We’re also adding a restaurant on the 12th floor, which can accommodate up to 200 people. Which is a lot, three times the size of our current steakhouse. It’ll be our fine dining,” said Mancilla.

It will overlook the golf course and Escanaba. Mancilla says they’re also planning on adding a kid’s water park.

“It’s something everybody is excited about,” said Mancilla.

The construction crew is working on putting up the outside walls. Mancilla says this is all to meet their customer’s needs.

“Our council allocates money to meet customer demand, what the customer asks for. They’re asking for more rooms right now and we’re doing that. It’s just a really bright future,” said Mancilla.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in 2021.

