Ishpeming appoints new athletic director, Liz Beauchamp

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) -

There’s a new face to the athletic department for Ishpeming Public Schools, and she’s a familiar one in the program.

Liz Beauchamp was named the Ishpeming Public Schools District’s newest athletic director during the school board meeting Monday night.

“Knowing Liz and knowing her history with the district, I know she’s going to do a fantastic job,” said Ishpeming superintendent Carrie Meyer.

Beauchamp was not present at the meeting, but will take over the position starting Tuesday. She’s been with the district in different capacities for years now, and is also an alum.

“She’s done a great job for our district, she’s been involved with athletics, she’s at everything,” said Meyer. “So, her history with the district has really brought her forward and made her a great candidate for athletic director.”

Beauchamp will be taking the place of longtime Ishpeming athletic director Terry Roberts, who, after training Beauchamp over the next month, will retire.

“He is going to leave behind a legacy of success. he was proud to be a Hematite, and it really showed in the work that he did, and so he will be missed,” said Meyer.

Also announced at Monday’s meeting, the hiring of a new varsity football coach, despite no varsity season this year. Current JV coach Cody Kugler will move to the varsity coaching role at the end of this season.

“Cody is passionate about football, he is passionate about the district,” said Meyer. “I see some great athletes coming up through the system, and I see us building a strong team again.”

Former Negaunee high school and Finlandia basketball star Paige Yoho will take over as the girls JV basketball coach.

“We’re very thrilled to have her in that position,” said Meyer.

Plenty of changes in Ishpeming athletics, hoping to carry on the districts winning ways.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.