Iron Mountain City Council grants marijuana businesses extension

The companies have until April 1, 2021 to get the medical portion of their businesses up and running.
Rize U.P. is still under construction
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Three of Iron Mountain’s marijuana licensees now have extensions for their opening deadlines.

During Monday night’s virtual city council meeting, extensions were granted to Rize U.P., Attitude Wellness and Source 906.

The council previously set a mandatory open date by October 1st, but with construction delays due to COVID-19, the businesses asked for more time.

“It just gave them additional time, to finish their construction. With the COVID-19 pandemic, construction and building materials are back-logged. It’s a difficult time for them, and the council understood those requests. All three projects are moving forward. They still have to meet what they applied for, in the beginning; We will be keeping track of that,” said the Iron Mountain city manager, Jordan Stanchina.

The companies have until April 1, 2021 to get the medical portion of their businesses up and running. Yet their recreational facilities must be open by February 1, 2021.

