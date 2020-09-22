Advertisement

Iron County Medical Care Facility sees outbreak of COVID-19 cases

21 residents and 9 employees have currently tested positive for the virus.
Iron County Medical Care Facility sign
Iron County Medical Care Facility sign(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) -30 people have a positive test result for COVID-19 at the Iron County Medical Care Facility. The corporate compliance officer at the building, Deb Han, says 21 of those are residents and the rest are employees.

“We have 9 employees, currently out, with positive COVID-19 test results,” she told TV6.

According to Han, residents and employees each get tested at least once a week.

“We have bumped up our frequency for our resident testing,” she said.

Last week, each resident was tested two times; That led to identifying 15 new cases of COVID-19 by Friday’s testing. This outbreak, for the most part, is within the dementia unit, and all positive residents have been quarantined together.

When a resident does come back positive, Han says they are isolated.

“We have a dedicated COVID unit, with designated staff; as much as we can,” she added.

She says all those employees that work in the isolation unit have full personal protective equipment.

In addition to testing, Han says resident are screened at least three times a day; workers are screened before their shift.

She wants to let the public know that they use contract tracing as well.

“The Iron County Medical Care Facility takes resident’s safety seriously; it’s our top priority. We are following all recommendations,” said Han.

Right now, Visitors are still restricted at the facility.

For more testing information click here.

