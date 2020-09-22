Great Michigan Read author to appear online through Peter White Public Library

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday, September 23, you’ll have a chance to hear from one of the first doctors who discovered the Flint water crisis.

Doctor and author Mona Hanna-Attisha wrote the book ‘What the Eyes Don’t See’. It’s a look at how, serving as a pediatrician, she discovered elevated lead levels in her patients and brought light to the crisis. She’ll be online for an interview with TV6′s own Elizabeth Peterson as part of the Great Michigan Read through the Peter White Public Library and the Superiorland Library Cooperative.

“Not only is this a great book and a really interesting story, but it’s also an inspiring read and we hope it inspires people in our community and in the U.P. in general, to really get involved with their communities, with local government,” said Samantha Ashby, Adult Services Department Head, Peter White Public Library

The event is at 12:30 p.m. online. You do have to register beforehand. You can find more on that process and the event by clicking here.

