First COVID-19 death in Florence County

FLORENCE, Wi. (WLUC) - A person from Florence County has died of complications surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19), health officials confirmed today.

The death is the first in Florence County associated with COVID-19. “Our condolences go out to the family during this time of grieving,” said Annette Seibold, Health Officer and Director for Florence County Health Department.

No further information is being released to protect the privacy of the individual and family.

Mask wearing and contact tracing efforts have been ramped up locally and statewide in an effort to battle the spread of the disease. Public Health experts strongly encourage everyone to continue prevention measures such as wearing face coverings when around others and practicing physical distancing of at least six feet for less than fifteen minutes.

The department does not plan to issue press releases for future deaths that result from COVID-19 infection. If you have questions about getting tested, please contact your healthcare provider.

For further information, visit the CDC’s website, the DHS website, or the Florence County Health Department Facebook or website at http://www.florencecountywi.com/.

