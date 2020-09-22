Advertisement

Finlandia University introduces new online certificates

Certificate programs offered are in Marketing, Sports Management, and Teaching & Learning: Professional Development.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia University is excited to announce new online certificate offerings in MarketingSports Management, and Teaching & Learning: Professional Development.

“Our online certificates are filled with innovative adult learning opportunities designed by experts in their field along with instructional design that secures quality from the moment you start a course,” said Director of Innovative and Online Learning Michelle Rauch, Ed.D. “In every way, you will find yourself wanting more and more through the real-world experiences that fit right into the needs of your career field today.”

Each certificate is offered online only, but many include components from FinnU’s bachelor degree programs. Rauch assures e-learners that, despite being online, the programs have been designed to be engaging, interactive and collaborative for all who participate.

Each certificate is comprised of four five-week long courses that e-learners can complete on their own time. A full certificate could be earned by taking two courses at once for a total of 10 weeks. E-learners also have the option of completing one course at a time, for a total of 20 weeks. The cost is $399 per course, or $1,594 for the entire certificate, with no additional costs for textbooks or hidden fees. E-learnes can also opt to take courses à la carte, if they are not interested in completing the entire certificate.

“Online learning has become an essential modality of learning,” said Rauch. “While completing our online courses you have the opportunity to feel as if you were right on the FinnU campus. With our courses, we offer seminar or lecture sessions via Canvas ZOOM to enhance each objective. In addition, we formulate best practices through our learning modules to apply experiential and motivating activities that will last a lifetime. In the end, you take home a portfolio that will provide necessary evidence of experience along with your newly earned credentials.”

The hope is to expand offerings in the spring of 2021 to include a certificate in Management Basics, International Business, and Cross-Cultural.

To learn more about FinnU’s new online certificates, please visit finlandia.edu/certificates.

Story originally posted at finlandia.edu/news.

