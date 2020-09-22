Finlandia University hosts voter registration event

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia University in Hancock helped students and staff register to vote for National Voter Registration Day.

Cindy Cowell, Director of TRiO Student Support Services, said they were looking to inform students.

“All we’re doing is publicizing to students the fact that your vote is your superpower and how they can register to vote,” she said.

Cowell says Finlandia has students from all over, which means students may not be registered to vote in Houghton County or have not requested an absentee ballot for back home.

“We have a website where they can check their registration status no matter what state they’re in. It will tell them if they’re currently registered to vote and then we let them know what their options are,” Cowell said.

Those options include requesting an absentee ballot, figuring out where your poll location will be, and registering to vote in a specific county.

“With their university address they are qualified to register to vote in the state of Michigan, so some students have taken that option because they feel it’s just easiest to have everything right here where they live,” she said.

And if students decide they want to continue to vote in their home state or county, Cowell says they can.

“We let them know where to go on their home state website and look to see what their options are for a mail in ballot in their home state so they can be here at Finlandia.”

Jennifer Kelly, Houghton County Clerk, said for Houghton County voters, there’s a new way to ensure your absentee ballot is getting to where it needs to go.

“Some of the city and township clerks have went and got grant money and receive from the state a very large ballot box that is locked,” Kelly said.

Kelly, said these boxes are checked by city and township clerks at least once a day.

Cowell says only 1 in 4 people, which makes 25 percent of eligible voters in the U.S., are registered to vote, and she thinks everyone deserves to be heard.

“If there are things in our country that you don’t feel are fair or equitable, or maybe you are having an economic experience that you don’t think you should be having, this is the one thing that you can do,” she said.

Kelly, said if you haven’t registered to vote yet, you can do so at the Secretary of State’s office, online, or at any city or township clerk office.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.