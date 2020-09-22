Advertisement

Finlandia University hosts voter registration event

Finlandia University in Hancock helped students and staff register to vote for National Voter Registration Day.
Finlandia University
Finlandia University(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia University in Hancock helped students and staff register to vote for National Voter Registration Day.

Cindy Cowell, Director of TRiO Student Support Services, said they were looking to inform students.

“All we’re doing is publicizing to students the fact that your vote is your superpower and how they can register to vote,” she said.

Cowell says Finlandia has students from all over, which means students may not be registered to vote in Houghton County or have not requested an absentee ballot for back home.

“We have a website where they can check their registration status no matter what state they’re in. It will tell them if they’re currently registered to vote and then we let them know what their options are,” Cowell said.

Those options include requesting an absentee ballot, figuring out where your poll location will be, and registering to vote in a specific county.

“With their university address they are qualified to register to vote in the state of Michigan, so some students have taken that option because they feel it’s just easiest to have everything right here where they live,” she said.

And if students decide they want to continue to vote in their home state or county, Cowell says they can.

“We let them know where to go on their home state website and look to see what their options are for a mail in ballot in their home state so they can be here at Finlandia.”

Jennifer Kelly, Houghton County Clerk, said for Houghton County voters, there’s a new way to ensure your absentee ballot is getting to where it needs to go.

“Some of the city and township clerks have went and got grant money and receive from the state a very large ballot box that is locked,” Kelly said.

Kelly, said these boxes are checked by city and township clerks at least once a day.

Cowell says only 1 in 4 people, which makes 25 percent of eligible voters in the U.S., are registered to vote, and she thinks everyone deserves to be heard.

“If there are things in our country that you don’t feel are fair or equitable, or maybe you are having an economic experience that you don’t think you should be having, this is the one thing that you can do,” she said.

Kelly, said if you haven’t registered to vote yet, you can do so at the Secretary of State’s office, online, or at any city or township clerk office.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump Administration invests $36 million in rural Michigan water and wastewater infrastructure improvements

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
The Trump Administration announced today that the United States Department of Agriculture is investing 268 million dollars to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater in 28 states, one of those being Michigan.

State

National Child Passenger Safety Week observance to help raise awareness

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Michigan law requires children to be properly buckled in a car seat or booster seat until they are 8 years old or 4 feet 9 inches tall.

State

Gov. Whitmer proclaims Sept. 20-26 as Small Business Week in Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
In Michigan, small businesses comprise over 98 percent of Michigan businesses and employ half of Michigan workers.

Coronavirus

Two establishments listed as possible COVID-19 exposure sites in Houghton County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team and Lily Simmons
Health officials warn those who visited the establishments on certain dates are at higher risk of contracting the virus.

Latest News

News

Barge built in Escanaba for US Army Corps of Engineering

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
This is the shipyard’s first new construction since 2016.

News

Congressman Bergman named as a national ambassador for PREVENTS Task Force

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
PREVENTS is the President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide Task Force.

News

Great Michigan Read author to appear online through Peter White Public Library

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Great Michigan Read brings author of 'What the Eyes Don't See' online through the PWPL

News

Island Resort & Casino begins $33M expansion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
But hotel rooms aren’t the only thing included in the expansion.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 41 Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
No new deaths were reported Tuesday.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.