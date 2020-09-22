Advertisement

Federal government invests $268M into rural water, wastewater infrastructure in 28 states

Tuesday, the USDA announced a $3.6 million investment in the Upper Peninsula cities of Munising and Manistique.

By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, DC (Press Release/WLUC) - Tuesday, the USDA announced a $3.6 million investment in the Upper Peninsula cities of Munising and Manistique.

This funding is provided through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program, which Rep. Jack Bergman (R-MI) has advocated and achieved funding for, to help rebuild Michigan’s water infrastructure systems in critical need of repair.

Bergman said this investment builds on the FY 20 USDA water investments of $4.6 million in Houghton, Benzonia, Manistee, and Manistique, plus an additional $8.5 million in Bessemer, Honor, and Houghton.

Rep. Bergman stated, “President Trump’s Administration has continued to invest in critical First District rural infrastructure projects. The grants and loans provided to both Munising and Manistique will improve wastewater collection, and in the case of Munising, replace wastewater infrastructure that is nearly 100 years old. These projects are the reason I advocated for this critical funding for FY20, and why I will fight for this continued investment in our communities in the years ahead.”

The investments that USDA announced are being made in Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia.

To learn more about investment resources for rural areas, interested parties should contact their USDA Rural Development state office.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.

Congressman Bergman release, 2020. USDA Release, 2020. Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

