Congressman Bergman named as a national ambassador for PREVENTS Task Force

PREVENTS is the President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide Task Force.
Suicide prevention and awareness ribbon.
Suicide prevention and awareness ribbon.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, DC (Press Release/WLUC) - September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Recently, U.S. Representative Jack Bergman was named as a National Ambassador to the President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide (PREVENTS) Task Force.

The task force is led by Secretary Robert Wilkie, Executive Director Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen, and Second Lady Karen Pence

Rep. Bergman, a retired Marine Corps Lt. General, has made it a top priority during his time in uniform and as a Member of Congress, to raise awareness and support efforts to end Veteran suicide. 

On October 23, 2019, Rep. Bergman attended a meeting with the PREVENTS Task Force, VA Secretary Wilkie, and Congressional colleagues at the White House to advise and discuss the creation of the Task Force’s roadmap to address the Veterans' suicide crisis.

The resulting roadmap commissioned by President Trump was published in June 2020, and includes language from several of Rep. Bergman’s legislative priorities - specifically the IMPROVE Act, which is included in S.785 and is expected to pass on the House floor this week to establish community suicide prevention grants through the VA.Rep.

Bergman issued a statement saying, “Ending Veteran suicide isn’t just a catch-phrase to me - it’s personal. I’m honored to have this incredible opportunity to be an Ambassador for President Trump’s PREVENTS Task Force helping our communities to come together and engaging all Americans in changing the national conversation around mental health and suicide. For over a decade, around 20 Veterans have taken their own lives each day. We cannot tolerate this lack of progress because we know that even one suicide is too many.”

Last week, Rep. Bergman joined colleagues to discuss the importance of PREVENTS and take the PREVENTS pledge to help stop suicide. 

Rep. Bergman also invites you to take the PREVENTS Pledge to embrace these efforts in your day-to-day life at https://www.wearewithinreach.net/pledge/.

Remember, that help is always available at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, by calling 1-800-273-8255 (press 1 if you are a Service member or Veteran) or by chatting online at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/.

Rep. Bergman Press Release, 2020. Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

