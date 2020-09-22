Blackrocks Brewery Oktoberfest this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With plenty of steins and enough social distancing to go around, Blackrocks Brewery’s annual Oktoberfest is shaping up to be a unique, but welcome addition to the books.

Unlike previous years, where the festival was held on just one day, this Oktoberfest will be spread out over three—Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. This is to maximize the amount of people who can participate in the celebration, as the brewery is observing social distancing guidelines. Facemasks are also required.

A number of local vendors will be present over the weekend, such as DaH Pretzel Guys, The Burger Bus, Smelted Wood Fired Pizza, alongside local musical acts, like a four-piece Tuba Band, and Chasin' Steel.

The brewery is especially excited to serve the famous Märzenbier, a traditional Oktoberfest brew.

Co-founder Andy Langlois was enthusiastic about the upcoming event, saying, “Even if you can’t do it to the fullest extent like you normally would, it’s good to keep it alive."

You can find a link to Blackrocks' Oktoberfest celebration Facebook page here.

