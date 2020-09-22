Barge built in Escanaba for US Army Corps of Engineering

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - North Shore Marine Terminal and Logistics in Escanaba built a barge for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The barge was taken to Lake Cumberland in Kentucky Tuesday.

The shipyard won the low bid for the barge, meaning it offered the lowest price and greatest value to the U.S. Government. It’s 16 feet wide by 60 feet long and 5 feet tall.

“It’s just another steppingstone in the right direction. New construction is coming back. It’s been a slow few years with the past but new construction is coming out,” said Nick Kobasic, General manager for North Shore Marine Terminal and Logistics.

This is the shipyard’s first new construction since 2016.

Over the past four years, the shipyard has been working on repairs and upgrades.

