A summer-like start to fall

Unseasonably warm conditions this week. Temperatures will trend at least 10° above normal today and tomorrow. Then, a front moves in Wednesday night into Thursday with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Another front will move through on Saturday with more showers. Cooler air moves in behind it to end the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny, dry, and warm

· Highs: Low 70s north, mid to upper 70s south

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with clouds increasing late. Then, showers moving in at night

· Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and cooler

· Highs: Mid 60s

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm

· Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers and seasonal

· Highs: Mainly 60s to around 70°

Sunday: Morning light showers with clouds decreasing during the day

· Highs: Low to mid-60s

Monday: Light lake effect rain showers, mainly north. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and cool

· Highs: Continued 60s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.