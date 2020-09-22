Advertisement

A summer-like start to fall

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Unseasonably warm conditions this week. Temperatures will trend at least 10° above normal today and tomorrow. Then, a front moves in Wednesday night into Thursday with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Another front will move through on Saturday with more showers. Cooler air moves in behind it to end the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny, dry, and warm

· Highs: Low 70s north, mid to upper 70s south

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with clouds increasing late. Then, showers moving in at night

· Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and cooler

· Highs: Mid 60s

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm

· Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers and seasonal

· Highs: Mainly 60s to around 70°

Sunday: Morning light showers with clouds decreasing during the day

· Highs: Low to mid-60s

Monday: Light lake effect rain showers, mainly north. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and cool

· Highs: Continued 60s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

The Warm Spell Continues

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather story for September 21, 2020

Forecast

Summer feel in the air

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:54 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A warmer than normal week is ahead of us.

Forecast

Assortment of wind, showers and warming Monday in the Upper Peninsula

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:16 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Areas of the UP can reach highs in the 70s.

Forecast

A mostly sunny and breezy Sunday also sets the stage of a warming trend in the UP

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 1:13 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Above seasonal temperatures expected throughout much of next week.

Latest News

Forecast

A Warmup Begins This Weekend

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:23 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story: September 18, 2020

Forecast

Slow warming trend

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:54 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A slow warming trend begins this weekend.

Forecast

Look for Clear, Cool and Frosty Weather into Early Saturday

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for September 17, 2020

Forecast

Unseasonably cool air filters in

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:57 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A cooler trend sticks around through most of the weekend.

Forecast

A September Chill Expected into the Early Weekend

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Weather Forecast for the evening of September 16, 2020

Forecast

Cooler & drier air on the way

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:18 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Cooler and drier Canadian air will filter in for the rest of the week.